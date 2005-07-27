New infrastructure leads to new apps, markets for medical company

Three years ago, MediSync Midwest LLC, a Cincinnati-based provider of medical practice management services, found its growth constrained by aging systems and an obsolete technology infrastructure.

Companies in this position typically have three choices. They can limp along with what they have, try to tweak the existing IT infrastructure to get additional usefulness from it, or opt to build a new infrastructure from the ground up.

It's a classic business dilemma: Invest in new technology or risk missing opportunities and losing customers.

The company, which provides remote management services to physician group practices, handles back-office services ranging from operations and scheduling to accounting, billing and human resources.

Limping along was out of the question.

"For our clients to achieve new levels of efficiency and effectiveness, we needed to provide better tools, starting with new practice management software," said Roger Cass, chief technology officer at MediSync. "But we also saw the health care industry changing, going to things like e-medical records, and we needed to be able to go there, too."

MediSync didn't feel it could tweak its existing infrastructure much more, either. Designed in the days when medical practices used dumb terminals, it ran Windows NT and Windows 2000 on HP UX servers. Physician clients connected at dial-up speeds. Disk storage and backup tape drives were attached to each server.

The only viable option was a new IT infrastructure. "Given what we had, we decided to build a new supporting infrastructure," Cass declares. The company approached this challenge in a methodical way, starting with the application, followed by the database and ending with storage.

The practice management application it selected was The Complex Medical Suite from Complex Corp. in Great Neck, N.Y. "Out of everything we needed, the practice management application was the most important," Cass said. After that, the key pieces of the infrastructure fell right into place.

The Complex Medical Suite only runs on Oracle 9i, which immediately simplified the choice of the database. "We wanted robustness and availability and scalability," Cass notes. That led the company to opt for Oracle 9i RAC (Real Application Cluster), which provides built-in high-availability clustering.

Circumstances dictate a SAN

The storage decision came next.

"With a cluster solution, disk becomes critical because it has to handle the complexity of multiple write access," Cass said, adding that previously, the company used direct-attached storage but wanted to discontinue with that setup because it can't be shared.

"We didn't know what our disk requirements would be, so we also wanted something that would give us dynamic allocation in order to reallocate storage on the fly," he said. The company also runs Microsoft Exchange, as well as other applications and databases, all of which need storage. As a result, MediSync opted for a SAN.

At this point, the infrastructure decisions started to get difficult. The Complex Medical Suite practice management application requires fault tolerance. In addition to Oracle 9i RAC, MediSync intended to build fault tolerance into the infrastructure itself through multiple switches, routers, servers and gigabit Ethernet connections. The company planned to set up two data centers, in Cincinnati and Dayton, and spread 20 servers between those two sites.

MediSync initially checked out an EMC/Dell SAN, but it proved to be cost-prohibitive. "If we went with EMC/Dell, the cost of the storage alone would have been over half the cost of the entire infrastructure," Cass said. A key concern was Fibre Channel, which was costly to buy and maintain.

The company began researching alternatives, which led in 2004 to iSCSI, which was still emerging. "This was exactly what we needed," Cass said. ISCSI would let us use our existing IP and NIC cards, and we could avoid the cost of Fibre Channel. ISCSI also supports cluster access to file systems." At that time, the EMC/Dell option offered iSCSI only as a front-end add-on, which would have cost the company even more money. "We wanted native iSCSI," he added.

EqualLogic features more functions

With its decision to pursue an iSCSI SAN, MediSync quickly narrowed its storage search to arrays from Intransa and EqualLogic, finally settling on EqualLogic's PS 100E. "Intransa actually was more modular," Cass said, "but modularity was not among our major criteria." The company ended up with a 1.6 terabyte EqualLogic array, which it configured to handle six servers, including the Oracle 9i RAC. In addition to providing native iSCSI capability, EqualLogic promised easy setup and maintenance, as well as fault tolerance through redundancy.

From a cost standpoint, EqualLogic fit right into the budget. The array itself was priced under $50,000 and the entire infrastructure -- consisting of the EqualLogic SAN, 20 new Dell servers running Windows Server 2003, a Cisco switch and routers -- came to about $150,000. In addition, the company had to absorb the cost of the Oracle 9i RAC software and the cost of its practice management application.

The initial setup proved to be simple. "I personally unpacked and installed it," Cass said, "and when I hooked everything up, it worked. The whole process took two hours. EqualLogic then helped us configure it." The servers running Windows Server 2003 proved especially simple to connect using iSCSI. An IP address was all that was needed. An outside consultant helped the company select and install the Cisco switch.

>Creating a tiered backup strategy

To back up the SAN, MediSync uses Veritas Backup Exec. It originally intended to set up Backup Exec directly on the network, with the backup agent only on a single server. However, the complexity and fault tolerance of the practice management application required its own backup agent. Now Cass plans to create a tiered backup strategy that uses EqualLogic's snapshot capability to back up critical files throughout the day and then dump them to tape at night. "We'll get much faster recovery during the day," he noted.

The system was delivered in February 2004 and went into production the next month. Two months after that, MediSync put Oracle 9i RAC into production. Since then, the company has experienced a trouble-free EqualLogic firmware upgrade, as well as a disk failure that not only didn't affect operations but was fixed within a few hours.

With the new IT infrastructure in place, MediSync has been able to roll out new and unimpeded applications to its clients. In addition, the company is preparing to expand into new markets, which is driving the company to increase its storage capacity with another EqualLogic array. Looking ahead, Cass also intends to order an EqualLogic SAN for its second data center.

Alan Radding is a business and technology writer. He can be reached at alan@radding.net.