Firefox 1.5 beta due next week

The first beta test version of the next major upgrade to the popular Firefox open-source browser will be available to the public next week, The Mozilla Foundation announced.

Firefox 1.5 Beta 1 will be available next Thursday, according to a posting in the section of the foundation's Web site devoted to developer news.

A second beta version of Firefox 1.5 is currently slated for Oct. 5.

Meanwhile, Firefox 1.5 Release Candidate 1 is scheduled for Oct. 28. A version described as release candidate is usually the same as a final version that is made available for users to test and discover any remaining bugs.

Tuesday's posting didn't go into details of what new features and improvements Firefox 1.5 will offer users, but, according to information on The Mozilla Foundation's Web site, some enhancements Firefox developers have worked on in alpha test versions of the upgrade include:

A software update system to streamline product upgrades

Faster browser navigation

The ability to reorder browser tabs through drag-and-drop operations

Improved pop-up blocking

Better support for Mac OS X

A Mozilla Foundation spokesman said someone will be available to comment on the release next week.