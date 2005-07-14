Potter fans warned to beware of online fraudsters

On the heels of a study showing that nearly 10% of U.S. Internet users have lost money to an e-mail scam, comes Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, the sixth book in the series, due out at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. Odds are that a career online scammer is working on a legitimate-looking e-mail pitch offering the opportunity to buy the book online.

This possibility has prompted a warning from secure messaging vendor Mirapoint Inc., in Sunnyvale, Calif., for Potter fans to beware of such pitches. "Even opening an e-mail like that is troublesome," said Bethany Mayer, chief marketing officer for Mirapoint. "So many of these [e-mail messages] look legitimate."

Mirapoint and The Radicati Group Inc., a consulting and marketing research firm that focuses on the messaging space, conducted the survey of about 800 Internet users and found that 11% of respondents buy products and services pitched to them by spam e-mail, resulting in more than 9% losing money.

"They take advantage of whatever large event puts people in need," Mayer said. "In some cases it's a fun event like Harry Potter." In other cases, it's an event like Hurricane Dennis, which struck the U.S. northern Gulf Coast early this week, and could well prompt bogus relief solicitations. "They don't seem to discriminate," Mayer said of spammers.

Those of us in the technology industry might scratch our heads and wonder that anyone would be taken in by bogus spam or online scams, but, then again, plenty of folks were scammed out of money way before the Internet came along. This raises the need issue, which in the case of Harry Potter seems quite intense.

Consider, for instance, that more than 1.4 million copies of the U.S. and U.K. editions of the book have been ordered at Amazon.com. Through 4:05 p.m. Tuesday when Amazon.com Inc. put out a press release with the figures, more than 870,000 copies had been ordered at its U.S. Web site, topping the previous record. The old record was set by Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, which is the fifth book in the seven-book series by British author J.K. Rowling.

Amazon intends to ship the book to "fans in approximately 29,000 ZIP codes across the country this Saturday lest any excited fan have to wait too long to dig into the next installment. Clearly, not all fans are excited about joining with other excited fans to stand in long lines as 12:01 a.m. approaches -- dressed, perhaps, in wizard costumes to emulate their hero Harry and his friends from Hogwart's school.

Otherwise, the Internet is rife with "leaks" about the sixth book's plot and the possibility -- gasp! -- of deaths in the story. J.K. Rowling, "Jo" to friends and fans alike, has issued a statement on her official Web site warning that such rumors are easy to spread and advising fans to "keep those barrels of salt handy." She's also apparently not terribly keen on the misuse of her good name on Internet postings at fan sites. She never posts on fan sites and certainly wouldn't publish her e-mail address that way, Rowling writes on her site.

"Love you all though I do, I don't really want to wake up tomorrow and have to download 21,956,038 new e-mails, all demanding the identity of the Half-Blood Prince," her messages says.

Well, perhaps not all of them would make that demand. Some might be offers to sell her the book online.