Sidebar: Five Laws of Integration

John Schmidt, president of the Integration Consortium, has worked in IT for nearly three decades. He has spent half of that time managing large-scale systems integration projects for telecoms, financial institutions, retailers and other businesses in the U.S., Canada and Europe. Schmidt sums up his experience in what he calls "The Five Laws of Integration."

1. The whole is greater than the sum of the parts. "A false notion a lot of people have is that you can decompose the job into its component parts," Schmidt says. "But when you do that, end-to-end dependencies get lost and you don't see the impact of a change on a system that is four or five systems down the chain."

2. There is no end state. Integration is an ongoing process, not a final destination. Deploying the application is just the beginning. It must remain useful despite later changes in business needs or operating environment.

3. There are no universal standards. "Even standards themselves change and morph, and there are vendor-specific implementations," Schmidt says. "Standards are great, but you have to be practical. Standards are not going to solve all your problems."

4. Information adapts to meet local needs. Rather than trying to impose an enterprise data model that precisely defines the information within all the applications the company uses, gain agreement on information motion within the organization.

5. All details are relevant. Modeling changes involves abstracting away details in order to make complex data more understandable. But even items such as software versions or drivers can produce significant differences, so test the actual production system. Don't just rely on the model.