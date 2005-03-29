Update: HP taps NCR's Mark Hurd as new CEO

After reviving NCR Corp., Mark Hurd now has another reclamation project on his hands.

Hewlett-Packard Co.'s board of directors has unanimously selected him as the company's new leader following the abrupt dismissal of Carly Fiorina earlier this year.The company formally announced Hurd's hiring after the close of financial markets in New York.

Patricia Dunn, HP's non-executive chairman, said Hurd was chosen because of his track record at NCR, as well as his strong executive and personal qualities.

Hurd in a statement said, "HP is one of the world's great companies, with a proud history of innovation, outstanding talent and enviable positions in many of its product lines and services. It's a great honor to join its leadership team and have the opportunity to build on its success."

Hurd is a 25-year veteran of NCR, a supplier of retail point-of-sale hardware and software. He was named president and CEO of the Dayton, Ohio, company in February 2003 after serving as head of the company's Teradata division (see story). Teradata provides data warehousing and CRM software to businesses.

"Clearly, given the contributions Mark has made to the company over his 25-year career with NCR, we're all disappointed to see him go," said NCR board member James M. Ringler. "But we respect his decision to take on a new challenge."

Ringler will now take over as interim CEO at NCR while the company seeks a permanent replacement for Hurd.

Hurd's experience running a company with multiple businesses will serve him well at HP, said Sam Bhavnani, an analyst at Current Analysis Inc. in La Jolla, Calif. Hurd is also noted for his painstaking attention to operational efficiencies, a trait that helped him boost NCR's stock price from around $10 in 2003 to yesterday's closing price of $37.90, he said.

"If you look at the track record, he took a company that was floundering and took it around to where it's a very healthy company. HP's board is looking to him to do something similar here, because he's had success executing on strategies," Bhavnani said.

HP ousted Fiorina in February after revealing that she and the board of directors were at odds on how best to run HP (see story). Fiorina was known as a visionary marketer who engineered the complex acquisition of Compaq Computer Corp. in 2002. The deal was supposed to transform HP from a sleepy research-and-development firm focused on printers to a global technology conglomerate with leading market-share positions in just about every segment of computer hardware.

Fiorina did create a technology powerhouse that could compete with Dell Inc. and IBM but failed to deliver the promised returns to HP's investors. She was also criticized for a hands-off approach to daily management and a refusal to name a chief operating officer to help her run the company.

Fiorina's replacement will have a tough job. Aside from its lucrative printing business, the $60 billion company has been struggling to find ways to make its business units profitable. The controversial acquisition of Compaq is now widely regarded as a failure.

Since Fiorina's departure, HP has been run on an interim basis by the company's chief financial officer, 36-year HP veteran Robert P. Wayman. In February, Wayman said the company's next CEO would be "someone who will fit in the culture." However, he added, "that doesn't mean that you don't want a leader that doesn't challenge that culture."

As an outsider, Hurd will have the freedom to make sweeping changes in operational procedures at HP, Bhavnani said.

Ann Livermore and Vyomesh Joshi are two internal candidates who had been considered top contenders for the job. Livermore, the executive vice president of HP's storage, servers and services group, had also been considered for the job before Fiorina was selected in 1999. Joshi, the executive vice president responsible for HP's printing and imaging business, is considered one of the rising stars in the organization.

Robert McMillan contributed to this report.