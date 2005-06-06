News Briefs

Nortel Ships Fix For VPN Bug

Nortel Networks Corp. is offering a fix for a vulnerability that could let an attacker crash a virtual private network router with a single malformed packet. The denial-of-service vulnerability was reported by Internet security testing company NTA Monitor Ltd. and affects several Nortel VPN routers. NTA called the vulnerability "serious." Nortel gave it "major priority" status.

Infosys, Alstom Plan R&D Center

Infosys Technologies Ltd. and Alstom SA are jointly opening a research and development center in Bangalore, India. Paris-based engineering company Alstom plans to spend about $39 million on research at the R&D center over three years while growing the staff to 300. Infosys staffers will run the center and provide the infrastructure.

HP Unveils Three Thin-Client Devices

Hewlett-Packard Co. has unveiled thin-client devices that can provide basic computing power for low-end users while letting IT maintain control over the systems. The three Compaq T5000 devices -- priced from $239 to $319 -- are cheaper than HP's low-end PCs. They will be available this month.

Tibco Issues Q1 Results Warning

Tibco Software Inc. warned that its revenue and earnings were lower than expected in its just-ended second quarter, marking the second quarter in a row the company has fallen short. Tibco said several large deals didn't close before the quarter ended on May 27, and it now expects revenue for the period to be $100 million to $102 million versus its $108 million projection.