Opinion: H-1Bs and Students

No surprise here: Last week was the start of H-1B application season. And as expected, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services bagged the 65,000-visa limit by lunchtime. Actually, the agency got about 150,000 applications on the first day; 65,000 lucky winners will be randomly selected to receive high-tech guest worker visas on Oct. 1.

And there’ll be no surprise about the screaming that will start next. Big IT companies will wail that with U.S. computer science enrollments dropping, they need more imported help. IT worker advocates will howl that IT guest workers and offshoring are the things that are driving students away from IT careers.

But when we look at hard numbers — now there’s a surprise.

It turns out that the much-lamented decline in CS students maps almost exactly to the dot-com boom and bust — which matches up pretty closely with actual IT industry employment. H-1B visas and outsourcing appear to have nothing to do with it.

Want proof? Let’s crunch some numbers. We can start with students who want to get undergraduate CS degrees. According to freshly updated statistics from the Higher Education Research Institute at UCLA, interest in CS as a major was flat at U.S. colleges until about 1994. Then it took off like a rocket, reaching a peak in 2000. That’s right — as the Internet soared, so did the number of kids who wanted a piece of that action.

Then, as the dot-com economy fell off a cliff, so did CS’s popularity as a major. By 2004, it was back down to preboom levels.

What about the actual number of CS degrees? That’s tracked by both the National Science Foundation and the Computing Research Association. Those numbers were flat at about 25,000 college CS degrees per year until 1998 — exactly four years after interest in CS majors started to climb. And did they ever climb. Undergrad CS degrees peaked at a spectacular 57,400 in 2004 — exactly four years after the top of the CS and dot-com bubbles.

Since then, the bottom has fallen out — college CS degrees are down 30%. But then, that’s about what we’d expect, isn’t it?

And notice, those college kids didn’t abandon IT as a career even amid a faltering economy, layoffs, outsourcing and a temporarily jacked-up total of 195,000 H-1B visas per year. Once they chose it, they stuck with it. And they kept choosing IT majors until the dot-com bust. After that, they didn’t.

What about Ph.D. students — the high-end IT types who compete most directly with H-1B applicants? The number of new CS Ph.D.s in the U.S. actually peaked at nearly 1,000 in 1995, just as dot-coms were taking off, and slid to about 800 in 2002. But that makes sense, doesn’t it? Unlike undergrads, wanna-be Ph.D.s can stop studying to grab for a dot-com brass ring — then return to school when the jobs dry up.

And they did. By 2005, CS Ph.D.s climbed to a record 1,189. Numbers aren’t in yet for 2006, but they’re expected to reach 1,250.

So much for the idea that nobody in the U.S. is interested in high-end computer science — or that we can’t turn out our own Ph.D.s.

And so much for the idea that college students aren’t interested in IT. Of course they are. They just need something like the dot-com revolution to fire their imaginations and convince them there’s something worth doing in this business.

Sure, H-1B visas and offshoring are hot-button topics today. But they aren’t things that push the buttons of the next generation of IT workers.

That’s great news if we really want to get more kids interested in IT careers. They won’t be scared off by H-1Bs, outsourcing or other things that might make for an iffy employment environment.

But if we can create a genuinely exciting vision for IT — a real reason for college students to sign on — we could have all the CS majors we need.

And four years later, we just might be surprised by the result.

