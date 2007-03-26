Government IT Managers Face Offshoring Constraints

DALLAS -- If Karl Kaiser allowed his outsourcing provider, Unisys Corp., to move desktop support, network management and some other infrastructure services offshore, it likely would yield financial benefits. But it could also create problems.

Kaiser, CIO for the city of Minneapolis, thinks that offshoring government IT work — even tasks that are being done by the employees of a corporate contractor — would touch off a political maelstrom.

Kaiser said at the Gartner Outsourcing Summit here last week that offshoring could cut the $10 million that Minneapolis spends annually on IT infrastructure services by about $500,000. It isn’t a huge sum, and Kaiser isn’t pressing for offshoring. But he would like to see a change in government officials’ attitude toward sending IT work overseas.

“At the moment, it is not yet an option,” Kaiser said, adding that governments “do sourcing around the world. We buy Japanese cars.... But when it comes to offshore outsourcing, that’s a no-no.”

Unlike Kaiser, Greg Tranter, CIO at The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. in Worcester, Mass., doesn’t have to deal with the political complexities of government. His overriding mission is to improve IT and its ability to deliver business value at Hanover.

When Tranter took his current job in 2000, he soon began outsourcing some of Hanover’s application development and maintenance work to Keane Inc. because of problems with retaining IT staffers, who were taking advantage of frenzied job climate during the dot-com bubble.

Over the years, Hanover has developed a tight relationship with Boston-based Keane, Tranter said, and he extended the outsourcing contract to 2011 late last year. The insurer, which had about 1,200 employees in its IT department seven years ago, currently has 450 tech workers on its payroll, although the total IT workforce increases to 900 when the Keane staffers assigned to Hanover are counted.

Now Tranter is looking to have 25% of the insurer’s IT infrastructure services outsourced to Keane by next month. By year’s end, as much as 50% of the infrastructure work could be handed off to Keane, which operates a services center in India.

The support services that Keane will handle include configuring servers and desktops, which is relatively routine and repetitive work, Tranter said. “Why should I pay somebody here $100,000 to [configure] a server when I can pay somebody in India half of that to build it?” he asked.

Tranter said that Hanover’s IT employees in the U.S. will be able to devote their time to working on more productive tasks and helping the company meet other technology goals, such as building a service-oriented architecture and making its application environment “more reusable and easier to develop.”