A few weeks ago, when I interviewed Hewlett-Packard Executive Vice President Ann Livermore, I asked her several of those personal dossier questions that we include as a sidebar in the special Q&A feature we call The Grill. (I had to ask in case the interview made the cut for The Grill. It didnt.) When I asked her the standard Last book you read? question, she seemed uncertain. She eventually threw me a bone and divulged that she reads every Danielle Steel novel she can get her hands on.

The exchange reminded me of a column I wrote 10 years ago when I was working for Computerworld Hong Kong and of the fact that over the years, Ive received a number of requests that I reprint it. I think the number is two, but I lost count. Here, then, by popular demand (a phone call from a person who kept calling me Clarice, and a fax from someone who said he was writing with a crayon because hes not allowed to have sharp objects), is a lightly edited version of that 1997 column:

Hey, whats this that was just dropped on my desk? Why, its the latest edition of "IDG World Update, the International Data Group corporate newsletter! I love this thing. My favorite part is the back page, which is normally a profile of an IDG employee somewhere in the world who is celebrating his 10th anniversary with the company. Its done in kind of a Dewars Profile format, where youre supposed to get a sense of who the person is from these little snippets.



Of course, I always wonder if Im really getting an accurate picture of the profilee this way. I mean, if somebody asks you to name the last book you read, and you know your answer is going to be published, are you going to tell the truth and say it was Uncovering Victorias Secret, or lie and say it was Lev Nikolayevich Tolstoy: The Man and the Myth (or whatever happens to be the most intelligent-sounding book youve ever heard of)? Please.



Lets see ... how would I respond if it were my 10th anniversary?







Why did you join IDG? Theyre the only ones who believed me when I said I couldnt divulge my work experience because it was classified.



Five people living or dead youd invite to a dinner party: (Its a trick question. Even I know that inviting dead people to a dinner party is in terribly poor taste, but Ill play along.) Mark Twain, Socrates, Mahatma Gandhi, Mother Teresa and Albert Einstein.



Who am I kidding? OK, to be honest, it would probably be Shania Twain, Mel B Scary Spice, Michelle Yeoh, the captain of the Malibu Beach Girls Volleyball Team and Albert Einstein.



(Ive thought this through Id have Einstein there to sit next to me because compared to him, Im a real hunk.)



The last book you read: The Giant Jam Sandwich, by John Vernon Lord (for the 1,247th time I have a 6-year-old).



Interests outside of the office: Avoiding eye contact; asking questions when I already know the answer; trying to read to myself without moving my lips; making deer and giraffe sounds; saying What? to a person over and over again to see how many times he will repeat himself before walking away in disgust (the record so far is six can you imagine?).



Words to live by: Keep everyones expectations of you very low. That way, if you ever accomplish anything even marginally above average, theyll be really impressed.







OK, timeouts over. Incidentally, that 6-year-old, Shelly, turned 16 today, and shes getting her drivers license. You enjoy this weeks issue. Ill go panic.



Don Tennant is editor in chief of Computerworld. Contact him at don_tennant@computerworld.com.