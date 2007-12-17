- Forrester Research Inc. said it expects IT purchases in the U.S. to increase 5% next year, down from an earlier 8% growth forecast.
- Following last months settlement of a patent infringement lawsuit, Microsoft Corp. released a preview version of Internet Explorer without the click to activate notice that users running ActiveX controls have seen since April 2006.
- 60 YEARS AGO: Bell Telephone Laboratories scientists John Bardeen and Walter Brattain created the transistor, with guidance from William Shockley.
Benchmarks Last Week
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
Sponsored Links