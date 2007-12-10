Benchmarks Last Week

- Novell Inc. postponed its fourth-quarter earnings report because of a review of its accounting practices by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Novell defended itself and said it delayed the results out of an abundance of caution.
- AT&T Inc. announced that it will phase out all of its public pay phones by the end of next year. The company said the growth of cell phone usage played a big role in its decision.
- 50 YEARS AGO: The first public air-to-ground telephone call was made from a commercial airliner.
