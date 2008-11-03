True Happiness and Asperger's Syndrome

In Don Tennant's three Editor's Notes about Asperger's syndrome, he asserts that happiness would be better achieved by looking outward instead of inward. This assertion seems to have the backing of science -- specifically neurogenesis. Elizabeth Gould, a professor of psychology at Princeton, has found that various primates regenerate brain cells (previously thought impossible), but only if they are not caged in a dull, sterile environment. They have to be in a stimulating environment. I think there is a correlation between generating new brain cells and happiness; otherwise, we just lose them and begin to decay mentally. I would also think outward-looking activities like interacting with other people are probably more stimulating than being alone. Bob Dombroski

Principal consultant

Sanofi-Aventis

Malvern, Pa.

In his Oct. 6 Editor's Note, "Asperger's Oxymoron," Tennant states, "A fundamental prerequisite to doing something important with your life and making the world a better place is forming bonds and building relationships with other people." I subscribe to the theory that we are all unique and thus we all are not necessarily required to have these bonds. After a lot of years, I have concluded that I am a loner. I have tried to form bonds and been moderately successful, but basically, I am happiest when I am alone. I read a lot, listen to music and go see movies. I am excellent at my job, problem-solving, and I really enjoy what I do. I have been in IT since 1976 and always enjoy learning something new.

I believe I have made the world a better place, in spite of my preference for solitude, through the solutions I have developed. Everyone I come into contact with appreciates my value as a problem-solver and a facilitator. I currently am an administrator for a couple of applications, and I work well with users. After work, however, I do not like to socialize with my co-workers. I do it when I can limit the time, and since the location is usually far from where I live, I have a handy excuse.

Roella Davis

Senior systems analyst

Illinois