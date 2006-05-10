Everest enters on-demand market, takes on NetSuite

Everest Software Inc., a U.S. vendor of Windows business applications for small-to-medium-size businesses (SMB), hopes its recent move into the on-demand market will net it more customers and better position the company against midmarket leader NetSuite Inc.

Business applications vendors of all sizes are currently experimenting with the hosted software model pioneered by NetSuite and Salesforce.com Inc. to see if the approach is popular with customers and likely to generate significant revenue.

Everest defines the SMB market as companies employing five to 75 people and with revenue up to $20 million, said David Gutch, the company's senior vice president, worldwide sales and marketing. The company targets users who find that they can no longer run their businesses on Microsoft Corp.'s Excel spreadsheets or Intuit Inc.'s entry-level accounting software QuickBooks and are looking for extra functionality at a low price.

Prior to Monday, Everest offered an on-premise combination of enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) capabilities with optional e-commerce and point-of-sale (POS) add-ons. The company has made its Advanced software also available as Everest On-Demand, a hosted version of the software accessible via a broadband Internet connection. Pricing for the software, implementation services and support starts at $300 per month for two users with a minimum one-year contract.

Dirt Cheap Drives, a reseller of computer disk drives and other IT components in Dickinson, Texas, is already up and running with Everest On-Demand.

"It's a lot more affordable for a small business," said Karen Timme, CEO at the reseller. Moving to a hosted model means that she no longer has to employ a full-time IT staffer to ensure the Everest applications are always operational. Timme can also stop spending a "ton of money" on air conditioning to cool the server the software's running on, she added.

Dirt Cheap Drives has a six-user license for Everest. Much of its business revolves around credit card processing. Timme feels confident about Everest's ability to protect sensitive data given the reputation of the company's hosting partner, Equinix Inc., she said. With data centers in the U.S. and around the world, Equinix hosts software for companies including Google Inc. and Yahoo Inc. "I feel real secure," Timme added.

Everest offers users two hosted options, Gutch said. In the dedicated on-demand model, an Everest customer has a server reserved exclusively for its use. A less expensive option is the shared on-demand approach where a user shares computing hardware with other companies.

Founded in 1994 and known as iCode until October of last year, Everest has more than 1,200 registered users, 90% of whom are in the U.S., Gutch said. The company has its headquarters in Dulles, Va., with its 165 full-time staff split between the U.S. and its research facility in Bangalore, India.