But didn't you say moving PCs would be easy now?

This pilot fish does the accounting for a small charitable organization, but he has also taken on basic IT chores -- with the charity's limited resources, if he doesn't, it won't get done.

So fish keeps the network and servers going, locks down desktops and introduces roaming profiles. "I sold the boss on that idea when I highlighted that you could log on anywhere on the floor and keep all of your regular profile settings, which made moving PCs easy," fish says.

"He was generally supportive of what I did, but I always felt he didn't like that I knew more about computers than he did."

When funding gets tight, the boss quickly arranges for a move to smaller offices nearby. Fish offers to help with the planning, but the boss says that's not necessary.

But of course it is, as fish discovers on the day of the move when it's time to set up computers, servers, switches and cabling.

The server room is a closet with an air conditioner on the wall, too small to be effective. There's no network cabling in the ceiling -- the previous tenants had no more than five people in each group, so cabling just ran under the desks. There's not even cable Internet access; the previous tenants used dial-up for their e-mail.

And the staff will be showing up on Monday morning.

"I collared my boss and said there was nothing I could do unless I wired the place up, and it would cost," says fish. "He said I had all weekend.

"So I bought cable, worked through the night to get it laid in a reasonably safe and stable manner and plugged in my hardware. Fortunately, the hardware worked.

"The boss turned up on Monday, said 'That wasn't so hard, was it?' and promptly left for a meeting.

"He got his annual bonus next month and high praise from the board. He bought a cake to share with staff. I got a negative evaluation at my next review for not following procedure on the cable purchase. I left right after delivering my report to the board."

