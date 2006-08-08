IBM to invest $40M in mainframe support

IBM plans to invest $40 million over the next five years to support SAP applications on its System z mainframe, a move that includes increasing the size of its engineering staff for customer support. And it's also throwing in some pricing incentives for new users or for those who want to expand existing usage.

IBM plans to add about 150 engineers at its System z Technology Centers for SAP Applications in the U.S. and in Germany to help customers design proofs of concept and test this system, said Jim Stallings, general manager for System z at IBM.

IBM is also making available up to $250,000 in incentives in the form of cash or credit toward the purchase of either SAP or IBM software, said Stallings. The money is available under the System z9 Advantage for SAP Applications program.

Stallings said the technical help is needed, in part, because of the recently released System z Integrated Information Processor (zIIP) for data-centric applications. "The reason why we have these engineers out there is we have quite a few of customers that haven't experienced the technology and savings," he said.

IBM mainframe specialty processors cost less than the mainframe's general-purpose processor. The new program applies to users of both the enterprise and business System z systems.