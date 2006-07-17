Computerworld Special Report is a Call to Action for Sustaining Careers in IT and Adapting to Changes in Business Environment

IT professionals still worry about outsourcing and are struggling to keep their skills up to date in order to remain employable, according to a recent survey of more than 1,000 IT professionals by leading IT magazine Computerworld, the voice of IT management. Today's July 17 issue features a special report on IT careers, "The IT Profession: 2010," that reports survey data, revealing the challenges technology professionals and corporations must manage in order to remain relevant and competitive.¿

The special 16-page report evaluates pressures on today's IT professionals, including consolidation driven by mergers and acquisitions, outsourcing. The report also addresses the shift in sought-after skills and resources and assesses the current trends and project changes ahead for IT professionals. In an effort to help IT professionals and management plan their career, staffing and resource allocations Computerworld also examines the structural economic and political shifts expected in the next four years, including baby boomer retirement and the effects of changing government policies on HB1 visas and immigration.

"Computerworld's research tells us that while there is still high demand for IT professionals and solid career opportunities, issues such as outsourcing and operations consolidation are impacting confidence and causing concerns in the IT community," said Don Tennant, Computerworld's editor-in-chief. "This report is more than a state of the IT industry it's a unique look into the state of mind of IT professionals, providing insights and the challenges we will face in the years ahead."

Computerworld's IT Profession survey reveals the following:

Most IT workers who responded to the Computerworld survey report satisfaction with their jobs and careers, although a surprising 41 percent have experienced a decline in overall satisfaction with their current jobs.

Of those whose satisfaction has declined, 56 percent say technology careers are increasingly a dead end; 47 percent indicate outsourcing is the greatest threat to their job or career.

Forty-nine percent of respondents are still "very satisfied" with their decision to pursue a career in IT, although 46 percent report increased workload due to staff cuts, with an additional 44 percent reporting pressure from budget cuts.

Only 12 percent report increased satisfaction in their jobs; of that number, 71 percent credit 'challenge on the job' for their satisfaction, while 56 percent confess technology still 'captures my imagination.'

Twenty-four percent anticipate looking for a new job within the next four years; 18 percent hope for a promotion, while 11 percent plan a job change and move outside IT.

Additional highlights of the report include:

An alarming drop-off of computer science majors in college has IT managers concerned. The percentage of college freshmen listing computer science as their major fell 70 percent between 2000 and 2004.

Outsourcing and the difficulty of keeping skills up-to-date are top worries in the IT workforce.

Ninety-one percent of IT professionals are willing to learn a new technical skill to help ensure prolonged employment.

Security skills are hot, programming is cold and versatility is king. Business skills are increasingly in demand.

Immigration will still be a hot topic four years from now.

There are ways to take advantage of globalization, but organizations must take the necessary steps immediately. ¿

Demand for project managers and business analysts will still be hot.

Baby Boomers will be leaving the workforce near 2010 (and taking their talent/expertise with them). Smart companies will negotiate flexible schedules to keep older workers on board longer.

The IT department will obviously still exist in 2010, but the sharpest tech workers will move effortlessly between IT and business units.

"Having surveyed Computerworld's research and expert commentary, a call to action has been sounded for IT professionals and their companies to stay educated, flexible and relevant in a changing global market," said Judith Hurwitz, president, Hurwitz & Associates.

