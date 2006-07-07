Lexar recalls dangerous flash drives

Lexar Media Inc. yesterday recalled certain flash memory drives made in China over fears they could overheat and burn users or cause property damage.

In a joint statement with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Lexar said consumers should stop using the affected products immediately and contact Lexar for a free replacement.

The recall involves about 66,000 devices from Lexar's JumpDrive FireFly family of flash drives, and the metallic silver colored 1GB JumpDrive Secure II.

The affected JumpDrive Firefly flash memory drives were sold between April and May this year, for between $30 and $110.

The recalled JumpDrive Secure devices were sold only at Fry's Electronics in May, for $80, the company said.

Users can find more information by calling a toll free hotline at 1-800-248-2798 or by going to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's Web site.