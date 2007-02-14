3GSM: WiMax to connect emerging markets to Internet

BARCELONA -- As the mobile phone industry scrambles to put cell phones in the hands of billions of unconnected people in emerging markets, less expensive, higher-speed WiMax is likely to be the technology of choice to connect them to the Internet.

"We will see some operators in emerging markets upgrade their cellular networks to support lower-speed data services such as e-mail, but there is a very strong case for deploying WiMax to provide high-speed Internet services in these regions," said David Taylor, director of strategic operations high-growth markets in the mobile devices division at Motorola Inc., today at the 3GSM World Congress.

WiMax networks require fewer base stations than third-generation (3G), higher-speed mobile phone networks, Taylor said. Not only are WiMax base stations cheaper, they also consume less energy because their systems don't need cooling. That's a huge benefit because powering networks cost-efficiently can be a big challenge in emerging markets.

Add to that the speed of WiMax -- up to 10Gbit/sec. -- and the result is "a very strong case for WiMax in emerging markets," Taylor said. "Particularly small and medium-size businesses in rural areas can be served very cost-efficiently with this technology."

Meanwhile, Pakistan has already announced plans to deploy WiMax.

So what happens to the many cellular networks already built or being built in these markets?

They won't disappear, Taylor said. On the contrary, operators will continue to use them to deliver basic voice and text services. Some may also decide to upgrade them to General Packet Radio Service or Enhanced Data GSM Environment technologies to support low-speed data services. "This is not a costly upgrade," he said, unlike an upgrade to 3G or Long-Term Evolution, the cellular rival to wireless WiMax.

Motorola has learned "valuable lessons" about designing products for users in emerging markets, Taylor said.

"Simplicity is crucial," he said. "Handsets should have few features; they should be touch and go."

Reliability is another issue. Phones must be robust and not easily breakable. "Many people spend two months of income or more to purchase a phone," he said. "They've made a huge investment in a piece of technology they expect to work -- always."

Low-power consumption and long-battery life are also crucial as many people in emerging markets still live without electricity and need to pay to have their batteries recharged.