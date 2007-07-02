Opinion: Who should get an iPhone in your company? 'The CEO' is the wrong answer

Last Friday, consumers lined up to buy Apple Inc.’s long-awaited iPhone. It will be a matter of prestige to own one. But how should businesses deal with providing and supporting this and similarly innovative products?

With the iPhone, Apple has brought something very new and exciting to the business world. But how should business executives decide on when to give employees the latest in computing devices, and which employees should get them first? Should it be the CEO and his direct reports? Them and the next level down? Every employee on the road? All employees? Or no one — at least, until top management has determined the right process to manage deployment and support?

A recent survey that Unisys conducted shows that the way companies answer these questions could have a significant impact on both revenue and productivity growth. Also, such decisions must consider data security strategies, since such devices can provide multiple ways to access sensitive business information.

We surveyed over 900 companies around the world regarding their current management and support practices for IT. Our research looked into such issues as how they decided what computing devices their employees could use, how they repaired and exchanged those devices, and how they helped employees to operate them. We discovered two prevailing policies that govern the computing devices employees carry (cell phones, personal digital assistants, notebook computers and so on) 1) everyone gets the new device, or 2) only the VIPs get it. These practices superficially seem benign, but they can actually erode the productivity of a company.

Why? Because deployment of these devices doesn’t target the employees who need them most. These next-generation devices, which have the capability to revolutionize productivity, should go first to employees whose jobs touch customers (and thus revenue) every day, and who require real-time information to capture and keep those customers happy.

Those employees are not the top brass. They are salespeople, customer service reps and field service staffers who rely on their electronic devices as an integral tool of their jobs. Many salespeople today must tote laptop computers or handhelds to obtain updated product and pricing data and place orders. Customer service reps depend on information that can change in an afternoon about what’s for sale or how to solve a customer’s problem. Field repair people increasingly must download information from headquarters to fix broken equipment at the customer’s site and record status and closure of service requests.

In our research, companies that were the best at providing technology support for their employees were much more likely to give higher levels of support to sales, customer service and other revenue-touching functions. Of the North American companies that took our survey, those with the worst support were much more likely to provide low levels of support to sales and customer service — and even customers themselves — and much more likely to give the white-glove treatment to the VIPs. Our experience in providing technology support to dozens of companies over the years echoes this trend. In fact, we believe that those with the best technology support also have much higher levels of productivity, customer satisfaction and market share.

What this means is that companies must follow this axiom: Provide support to the employees who work from the customer in, not internal executives who work from the company out. This means placing more common-sense priority on what drives value for the company and treating technology support as a business enabler rather than a cost center to be controlled and downsized over time.

In any organization, only 10% to 20% of the employee base may "touch" revenue every day, as the salespeople, customer service reps and field service technicians do. But that segment of the employee base directly drives a disproportionate amount of business value for the company and should be first to get new technologies that can significantly improve their productivity.

In fact, we believe those employees should get much more than the iPhone or the next high-impact device. Companies should assign them technology support experts who can not only teach them how to use their new devices but also make informed recommendations on how they can improve the way they work. It would be well worth it for those individuals — and, most importantly, for your customers.

Joe Hogan is vice president of strategic outsourcing programs at global technology services company Unisys Corp.