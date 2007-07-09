Profile: Tony Bishop

Name: Tony Bishop

Title: Senior vice president and chief architect

Company: Wachovia Corporate Investment Bank

Age: 37

Industry: Banking

30-second biography: Bishop began his career while still in college, as a systems engineer installing PCs and Unix systems. At Wachovia, he manages and leads a team of 70 who build the software infrastructure frameworks that enable a real-time infrastructure. The team provides engineering and architecture oversight for a group of 1,400 developers and application production support people.

Current project: "We are two years into a four-year plan to differentiate Wachovia's business by implementing a service-oriented architecture. My team has created a factory model that is building a service-oriented infrastructure -- the plumbing for delivering 'as needed, when needed' execution and servicing across the distributed utility infrastructure. That infrastructure incorporates a complex set of emerging technologies, including grid, virtualization, real-time monitoring, SOA interface development, enterprise service bus, specialized processing appliances, high-performance computing, transaction virtualization and autonomic computing. Our platform now operates over 10,000 nodes and handles hundreds of thousands of transactions daily. Performance has improved fiftyfold, we have seen a 300% return on investment, and it has enabled over $10 million in revenue."

What technology most influences your life right now? "Distributed computing. It has enabled us to deliver innovation and put the power at the fingertips of our power users."

The best thing about today's technology: "Maturity and evolution toward open systems. Client/server evolved into object-oriented Web systems, which evolved into distributed SOA Web services."

The worst thing about today's technology: "Its use by terror organizations."

Technology can …"Make the world a better place."

Favorite Web sites: www.cnbc.com, www.theserverside.com, www.wallstreetandtech.com, www.intelligententerprise.com, www.wikipedia.org

What sets you apart? "Passionate leadership, with the vision that has motivated excellent technologists young and old to join our mission to build the best IT platform in the world."

