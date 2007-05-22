Staples launches computer recycling effort

Staples Inc. is offering to recycle old computers and other office technology equipment by allowing customers to drop off their used equipment at Staples retail stores.

The office products retailer said customers can drop off their used equipment, including computers, monitors, laptops, printers and fax machines, at any Staples store nationwide daily during regular store hours.

Staples said it will recycle any manufacturers' products, regardless of whether it was purchased from Staples. There's no limit on the quantity of equipment that can be recycled, but Staples said it will not accept televisions and large, floor-model copiers.

A $10 fee will be charged for each large item to cover handling, transporting, disassembling and recycling the product. Smaller computer peripherals, such as keyboards and mice, will be recycled for free, the company said.

"An estimated 133,000 computers are discarded every day in the U.S.," said Mark Buckley, vice president of environmental affairs at Staples Inc., in the statement. "We know that small businesses and consumers want to recycle their used office technology but are often frustrated by the lack of convenient options available. By making it easy to recycle, Staples helps customers take action in handling e-waste in an environmentally responsible way."

Staples is using Amandi Services Inc., an electronics recycling company, to take apart and recycle the used equipment.