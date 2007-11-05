Premier 100 Closeup: Systems in Concert

On March 1, as Trans World Entertainment Corp. prepared to acquire Musicland, TWEs CIO, John Hinkle, sat in on a due diligence meeting with the management of the bankrupt music store chain. His challenge: Integrate the antiquated point-of-sale (POS) systems in 335 stores owned by Musicland with the finance and replenishment systems that served TWEs existing 800-store business and do it before the deal closed at the end of the month. As if that werent enough, TWE management wanted all of the Musicland stores across the country to be networked and running on TWEs own POS system and all employees trained within 90 days.

Hinkles team had been down this road before, having successfully integrated five other chains, ranging in size from 30 stores to 400 stores, in the past 10 years. But the 30-day window was a first. The fact that management even considered it says much about IT leadership, says Alex Cullen, an analyst at Forrester Research Inc. in Cambridge, Mass. It shows that the executive team had a lot of confidence in the CIO.

TWE had few options. That was all driven by Sarbanes-Oxley, says controller John Anderson, noting that Musicland didnt have any documented controls for regulatory compliance in place. We would have had to hire an outside audit firm, and that would have been very costly. The incremental investment required to move quickly was not insignificant, Hinkle adds, but it paid for itself in the first month.

John Hinkle Hinkle created several project teams to handle the transition. They included representatives of TWEs financial, merchandising, and planning and allocation operations. Jim Razzano, director of software development, worked with Musiclands IT staff to map data from Musiclands mainframe to Albany, N.Y.-based TWEs back-end systems. Having a standardized data interface made the job easier. By mapping data into a proven interface, we greatly reduced the time for testing and validation for processes, Razzano says. But developers still had to write some one-time load routines where data from the Musicland system couldnt be delivered in the proper format.

Transaction codes had to be mapped between financial systems, and getting the replenishment systems to service the new stores required inputting store configurations, capacities and inventory levels into TWEs system, including all of the stock-keeping unit codes for every product sold in Musicland stores. All of Musiclands eight-digit SKUs had to be mapped to the 12-character universal product code format that TWE used. With 20,000 to 30,000 SKUs per store to deal with and 1.5 million SKUs in TWEs product database, it was like an [extract, transform and load] project on a grand scale, Hinkle says.

The teams worked seven days a week until the deadline. The cutover took place on a Monday, when TWE began receiving daily batch uploads of store data from Musiclands mainframe. It took two or three days to work the kinks out, says Hinkle, but the systems were tracking inventory, replenishing the acquired stores and generating reports that included the Musicland properties by weeks end.

Project Moves to Store Level

With the back-end systems running smoothly, Hinkle focused on getting the stores online and transitioned to new POS systems. Director of IT Operations Roy Simmons arranged to beef up the back-end corporate systems to handle the extra load and was already working on installing in-store networks and broadband connectivity at each location. The systems [in Musiclands stores] were so old that they had a modem on every register for credit card checks, he says. Working with NCR Corp. and POS software supplier Epicor Software Corp. to get all of the equipment staged and shipped to the stores on short notice was the biggest challenge, but the longest delays came from waiting for the installation of DSL or backup frame- relay services, which went right down to the wire. In many locations, broadband service simply wasnt available. We ended up with 80 stores on frame, which, at 256Kbit/sec., was slower and more expensive than DSL, he says.

Simmons contracted out the networking job, but POS installations and system training were handled by 25 in-house teams that included some store managers and district managers. Epicor staged the systems for the teams. All they needed to do was take it out of the box, plug it in, and they were ready to go, says Diane Cerulli, director of product marketing, who was Epicors project manager for the job.

Court Newton, director of store systems, says using in-house staffers was a win. They had more skin in the game than independent contractors, he says. Newton spent the first six weeks making preparations, including bringing in the teams for a weeklong training before sending them into the field. By far, this was the most well-orchestrated platform transition Ive ever seen, says Paul Cox, a Musicland regional manager who participated in the installation training.

The teams then spent six grueling weeks on the road. We changed everything: hardware, software, networks, policies and procedures. It was a relentless pace of execution for six weeks. There were no fallbacks, Newton says. Staffers had to work around problems such as damaged shipments, improperly staged equipment and incorrectly placed network jacks. Some 30 to 40 stores that didnt have either broadband or frame relay were temporarily set up with dial-up connectivity. If there was a problem, we ran into it, Newton says.

All stores were online in 89 days one day ahead of schedule. Once the last store came online in late June, batch uploads from Musiclands mainframe were turned off. It was four months to total transition from the time of the first initial meeting, Hinkle says. Thats remarkable, says Cullen, adding that many integration projects get bogged down after the deal closes.

Having standardized, repeatable processes was the No. 1 key to success, Hinkle says. Consistency was also important. For example, while no two stores have the same topology, the network architecture is exactly the same.

Good relationships with TWEs vendors, including AT&T Inc., Epicor, IBM and NCR, were vital to keeping the project on track and costs in check. TWE regularly gave some of its business to key partners rather than forcing them to bid on every job. That paid off when Hinkle asked vendors to bend over backward to meet the 30-day window. We paid very few premiums, he says. When you work closely together, you can achieve rapid results.

Finally, TWEs train the trainer model and the use of internal staff for the field installation and training made a big difference. It gave them hands-on experience, Hinkle says. The new system gives Cox profit and loss reports for his stores within seven days of closing much faster than the 30 days the old system required.

TWEs approach is unusual, says Cullen. If you want to move really fast, your normal inclination is to get professionals who are experienced, he says. By using internal staff, TWE no doubt took a productivity hit from having the teams on the road rather than doing their normal jobs. But leveraging the Musicland store managements familiarity with the staff probably helped smooth the training, Cullen says.

Cox says using managers as installers and trainers had another side benefit. The strongest byproduct was the connection with other [managers], he says. Those relationships live on.