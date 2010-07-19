IBM net income jumps 9%, Q2 earnings hit $23.7B

IBM on Monday announced second-quarter earnings of $23.7 billion and earnings of $2.61 per share, an increase of 2% and 13% respectively over the same period last year, while net income rose 9% to $3.4 billion.

IBM also raised its full-year earnings outlook to least $11.25 per share.

Big Blue expects to make that number through growth investments and the rollout of new System z and Power Systems hardware, among other factors, CEO Samuel Palmisano said in a statement.

Developing story. More to come.

Chris Kanaracus covers enterprise software and general technology breaking news for The IDG News Service. Chris's e-mail address is Chris_Kanaracus@idg.com