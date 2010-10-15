Google improves App Engine SDK

The latest version of Google's App Engine software development kit comes with new features for improving monitoring and maintenance, the company said in a blog post Thursday.

Google App Engine allows developers to build cloud-based applications using Java or Python and run them on the same systems that power Google's own applications.

Version 1.3.8 of the SDK includes a new page in the Admin Console called Instances. The page collects and shows information, including latency and memory use, about all server instances currently in use by an application, according to Google. The Admin Console of the Python version has been equipped with an experimental feature, which provides the ability to delete all stored objects as well.

In the Python version, Google has simplified the use-standard functionality such as measuring performance and will do the same in the Java SDK in an upcoming release, it said.

Google has also added new Task Queue features, which can be used by a calendaring application that needs to notify an invitee that an event has been updated. It has, for example, added the ability for a developer to run a task immediately, instead of the task having to wait in line.

The release contains a few more small features and bug fixes, according to Google, and can be downloaded from Google's website.

