Symantec to release end-to-end cloud management software

Symantec plans to release a full refresh of its Storage Foundation and Veritas Operations Manager software, which will include features allowing end-to-end management of private cloud infrastrutures.

Symantec representatives met with Computerworld this week to offer an early preview of the products. Veritas Operations Manager (VOM) 4.0 is due out in May; Storage Foundation 6.0 is planned for release in the second half of the year.

The company also plans to leverage its PureDisk deduplication software to add that capability along with data compression to Storage Foundation 6.0.

Another major upcoming feature Symantec is planning is called Enterprise Object Store, which will use a global name space to offer a heterogeneous, enterprise-wide abstraction of all file data.

According to Don Angspatt, vice president of product management for Symantec's storage and availability management group, the file system will be able to scale to petabytes in size and will be accessible through HTTP. "So this creates one common global repository. You can access data the same way you would [from a workstation] through your cell phone," he said.

Symantec is also planning to include a hybrid cloud storage feature in its release of Storage Foundation 6.0 through its existing Smart Tier for Oracle utility. Today, Smart Tier dynamically migrates data to higher or lower performing hardware based on use patterns and preset configurations.

The hybrid cloud storage feature will allow data to be simultaneously backed up locally and automatically archived to a public cloud service provider. It will also enable automatic failover to the cloud in the event that local access to backups goes down.

Symantec released its last refresh of Storage Foundation 5.1 last November. In that release, the company included the option for gold, silver or bronze service levels that allow administrators to automate the type of storage -- based on performance and protection level -- allocated to applications.

In its next release, Symantec is offering a utility called "Virtual Business Services" that gives admins the ability to manage a private cloud infrastructure - servers, business applications and storage - through a single user interface.

According to Angspatt, through the use of APIs already contained in Symantec's Veritas Cluster Server (VCS) software, Storage Foundation 6.0 will pool resources under a single management screen -- from a company's Web front end through its business applications, databases and backend storage.

VCS is Symantec's high-availability software that automates failover of applications and databases within a data center or to multiple remote data centers.

"The cloud is made up by a heterogeneous infrastructure. This gives you end-to-end visibility," Angspatt said. "If you manage an entire cloud today, you need sysadmins for each tier. Our view is to mask the complexity."

Symantec's Storage Foundation already has reporting and chargeback features; they will will now extend beyond only the storage infrastructure to all of the business applications, Angspatt said.

Lucas Mearian covers storage, disaster recovery and business continuity, financial services infrastructure and health care IT for Computerworld. Follow Lucas on Twitter at @lucasmearian or subscribe to Lucas's RSS feed . His e-mail address is lmearian@computerworld.com.