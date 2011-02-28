Citrix invests in personal cloud management company

Citrix Systems has invested in Primadesk, a company developing a free, Web-based application to help users keep track of content stored in different cloud-based services, the company said Monday.

It is the first investment commitment made by Citrix Startup Accelerator, a seed investment initiative launched in December. Details of the amount of the investment were not announced.

Primadesk was founded in 2009. The company will demonstrate a beta version of the upcoming application on Monday that is also called Primadesk at the DEMO Spring 2011 conference in Palm Desert, Calif.

The application will allow users to search, manage and backup cloud-based services from one centralized interface, irrespective of what device is used, Primadesk said in statement.

For example, users will be able to view, send, reply to, and search across different e-mail providers and social networking sites in one place. The application will also allow users to drag and drop content -- for example, documents, e-mails and photos -- from one application or service to another, including copying documents between Google Docs and Dropbox, or photos between Picasa and Facebook, according to Primadesk.

The beta version of the application will be available in March, Primadesk said.

