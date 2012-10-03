EMC names new CTO to oversee cloud, big data strategy

EMC has named former Huawei Technologies executive John Roese as chief technology officer.

Roese, also a former Nortel Networks CTO, will play a key role in shaping EMC's cloud and big data technology strategy, the company said.

Reese reports to Jeremy Burton, EMC's executive vice president of product operations and marketing.

John Roese

Roese is a 20-year veteran of the IT industry who is credited with 20 pending or granted patents.

"John brings to EMC a unique blend of experience spanning the entire breadth of IT systems from silicon all the way up through networking, storage, servers and virtualization," Burton said in a statement. "In addition, he's directed product development in enterprise, carrier and consumer markets."

Roese was most recently general manager of North American R&D at networking and telecommunications giant Huawei.

At Nortel, Roese was the senior technology and R&D executive, overseeing an R&D staff of 12,000 and an annual budget of $1.7 billion.

Prior to Nortel, he was a CTO at Broadcom Corp.

Roese replaces Jeff Nick, who assumes a new CTO role and reports to Paul Maritz, EMC's chief strategist. In the new post, Nick will focus on big data and emerging applications initiatives, EMC said.

