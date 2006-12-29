Shark Tank: Money changes everything

Contractor pilot fish provides 24/7 hardware support for a defense plant, so it's not really a surprise when the help desk calls on a Sunday afternoon: An engineer's workstation has died. Fish calls the engineer.

"My workstation is down, and I've got some reports that must be done today," engineer says with a hint of panic in his voice.

Making a trip to the plant is exactly what fish doesn't want to do. He's 70 miles away, enjoying a day at the beach with his wife.

But fish also knows that all the workstations in the engineer's office will display the user's desktop no matter where he logs in and that the work area is a collection of two-person cubicles.

Just swing around and log in at the workstation on the desk behind you, fish tells engineer. Everything will work just like on your desk, and on Monday I'll make sure your workstation is repaired by noon.

"No, you don't understand," engineer says. "I need to have my own workstation fixed now."

Fish tries again to explain that the engineer can work just fine on another workstation, but after several tries -- and the engineer insisting repeatedly that the workstation must be fixed now -- fish gives up.

OK, he says, I'm about an hour away. I'll need to call your manager to authorize the Sunday call out, which is a minimum four-hour labor charge, instead of waiting until Monday, when it wouldn't cost anything extra.

"For a moment the silence made it seem like the cell phone had dropped the call," fish reports. "Then the engineer came back on: 'You're right, I've logged in on the other desk and it looks just like mine. It's a hardship, but I guess I can finish my report there.' He almost sounded dejected that he hadn't ruined my Sunday.

"On Monday, I was happy that I didn't have to make him pay a four-hour charge to reconnect the monitor power cable."



