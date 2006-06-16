The VA's sidestepping letter to veterans

The blogosphere can add human dimension to data losses, so hopefully the Veterans Administration allows employees to read blogs at work. It may help them appreciate the impact of its recent loss of 26.5 million records and the shortcomings of their employer's explanation about it.

The VA's letter -- sent out of an "abundance of caution" -- is arriving at the homes of veterans everywhere, some of whom also blog. Millions of veterans are being told that their names, social security numbers and date of birth walked out the door.

Receiving the VA letter was "a bit of a jolt" for a Minnesota blogger at Midtopia. " ... since I have never used VA services, I sort of assumed my file would be in a dusty backup server somewhere."

A former submariner, PigBoatSailor, writes: "Sadly, this letter made me, in turns, angry and amused."

I started searching for blogs on this topic after receiving the letter. I haven't had contact with the VA since being discharged nearly three decades ago, so I was surprised as well. Even though data theft is becoming a routine hazard, it's still disconcerting to get these notices and I can appreciate the reaction of bloggers.

The VA's letter explains what happened but not how it happened. In the first sentence, the VA is quick to point out the culprit: " ... an employee took home electronic data from the VA, which he was not authorized to do and was in violation of established policies." The employee's home was burglarized and the laptop stolen.

Unfortunately, the VA's letter gives the impression that this is all the fault of one employee. The VA's management, in this letter, doesn't take responsibility for the data loss and only apologizes "for any inconvenience or concern" the loss caused. That is not a good sign for the future, especially to a group of customers who know something about the government's sidestepping culture. Read the VA's letter here.

The VA has more explaining to do about the data theft, says the writer of Zero Bubble in a post: Security? What the Hell is That, "What the letter didn't explain was why some desk jockey at the VA had a laptop with that much valuable information in it at their home and unsecured."

Mark Elrod, in his post, Dear Veteran, had the same question. "I asked a close friend of mine who works at the VA about this and he said that the analyst probably did it because he could do it."