Tech vultures circle the Foley sex scandal

Some tech groups, ever eager to make a buck, are using the Congressional sex scandal as a way to get free publicity. Can't they at least wait until the body stops twitching?

As a tech journalist, I get plenty of email pitches in my inbox from companies and organizations looking to get coverage. But one that crossed my inbox today was particularly distasteful.

"Investigation of Representative Mark Foley Highlights Challenges Facing Organizations in Managing E-Mail and Instant Messages," read one from the Enterprise Content Management Association. The group decided to use the Foley sex scandal as a way to get publicity for a survey they've recently done about managing email and instant messaging. Here's the big news from the survey: Most companies don't do it well.

Stop the presses! How shocking! Who would have thunk it?

Let's not forget that the scandal is about children being targeted by a sex predator, someone who used his position as one of the most powerful men in the country to insinuate himself into teenager's lives as a way to get sex, either online or possibly in person. In addition, the scandal's implications may determine the outcome of one of the most important Congressional elections of our time.

But all this group could think about was how to leverage other people's pain in order to get the maximum exposure possible.

I'd like to think that this release was an anomoly, and that I'll never see one like it again. But I'd be wrong, I know. Human nature being what it is, there'll be plenty more where it came from.