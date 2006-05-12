Shark Tank: Could be worse ... oh, wait, it is

This old courthouse is being remodeled, and it's up to the county IT department to pull out the network and phone cables, reports a pilot fish who's on the crew doing the cutting and pulling.

We don't want the wrong cable cut, as we still have fiber and phone lines running through to another building, fish says. We have been very carefully tracing, tagging and pulling cables for two days.

On the last day, we walk back to the shop to get ready to leave, and the boss comes in and tells us that we must have cut a fiber cable. The network and IP phones are down in the other building, and they are a little irate to say the least.

Fish knows his crew hasn't cut any fiber, but they go back to check. They inspect both buildings, but they can't find any sign of the break.

It's when they're walking one last time between the buildings that they overhear a conversation that provides a clue. The construction foreman was talking about the heavy-duty forklift tearing up the lawn and getting stuck, says fish.

You guessed it: It had run over our green plastic in-ground cable vault. When we went to look, all we saw was mud and fiber cables ripped in two. They had gotten the fiber but missed the 100-pair phone trunk, thank goodness. And here we were, so very careful.

Then it started to rain.



