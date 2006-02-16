Shark Tank: Ah, productivity!

This pilot fish is graphics director for an architecture and engineering company. No surprise, then, when she gets a request to redesign the form for the "letter of transmittal" that's sent with plans, reports and documents to clients and other recipients.

But this one is different. "A senior project manager asked me to redesign the letter of transmittal form, and to make it an interactive PDF so the information could all be filled out on screen," fish says. "Doing so would speed production while keeping him from having to read someone's poor handwriting."

Fish creates the form and sends it to the project manager as a PDF to review. All he'll have to do is open the file, mark it up on-screen with any changes and then send it back to fish. In fact, it's pretty much the same workflow process as the new letter of transmittal form will use.

"A few hours later, I received the PDF back, but not as part of the workflow we had discussed," says fish. "When I asked him why he didn't just do the commenting on screen, he replied, 'I have no idea how to use Adobe Acrobat, so I figured out a much more productive way to get the job done.'

"What he did was this: Sent the document to his admin. She then printed it out and put it in his in-box. When he finally got to it, he made the comments on it -- barely legible -- and put it back in his admin's mailbox. When she got to it she scanned it as a PDF and sent it back to me.

"I'm glad I don't do much work for him."

Submit your own true tales of IT life to sharky@computerworld.com. If Sharky uses it, you'll snag a snazzy Shark Tank shirt! You can also add comments by using the form at the bottom of this page.