Google my ride, IDF irony, Moog RIP (and UK warpanties)

In today's IT Blogwatch, we look at Google's revised Desktop sidebar search companion, preview the Intel Developer Forum, and say goodbye to an old friend. Not to mention peeking at British soldiers' undercrackers...

Google Desktop 2 beta ... now with added sidebar goodness. Nick Lothian calls it a beautiful piece of software ... it is the little things that make it a joy to use. For instance, the animation it uses when scrolling though the extended displays of mail messages or news items is the kind of thing one would have previously expected from Apple. Brad Hill says v2 further erases the difference between local content and network content, a dividing line already smeared by the original Google Desktop Search ... Google is serious. It wants to take your desktop away from Microsoft. Nathan Weinberg is loving the search-as-you-type function: I've found this most useful as a quick Start Menu, as I can type in a letter or two and get a quick list of Start Menu programs. Of course, this is a feature in the beta of Windows Vista that has been getting some terrible press.

IDF starts today and Intel is expected to announce a "new" architecture for x86. Ashlee Vance opines that Intel does most of the big things right and just about all of the little things right. It's a disturbingly efficient machine, [which] underscores why it's so touching when Intel flounders ... Intel suffered from classic big company thinking. It embraced a working formula and couldn't change course while the world changed around it. Paul Murphy moans, Intel is more than a year behind AMD and doesn't have a roadmap that goes beyond trying to close that gap. Wolfgang Gruener notes that AMD is engaging in limelight-stealing and his colleague Scott Fulton prepares to chalk up another victory to the Intel Israel team. William Warren (unintentionally?) puns it up: I am not a fan of Intel's oven chips.

Dr. Robert Moog 1934-2005, RIP. GMSV hopes to catch the distant skirl of synthesized bagpipes playing "Amazing Grace," to mark the passing of a man who made his name synonymous with the synthesizers that changed modern music. Lilia Ahner says he always came across as a very thoughtful, intelligent, creative, and spiritual man who conceived of and designed wonderful electronic music instruments. "Recipher" thanks him for enriching our lives with warm analog sounds, Bob. I’ll be listening to “Switched on Bach” tonight in your memory.

Buffer overflow:

