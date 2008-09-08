Job, redefined

Flashback to the days of terminals connected to the mainframe by coaxial cable -- and a pilot fish whose job is well defined.

"I worked for a company that had a very strict job responsibility structure," says fish. "If a task that needed doing was not in your job description, you had to call the person whose job it was."

One morning, fish's manager calls him into her office to diagnose a problem with her terminal. From a quick check of the status line on the terminal's screen, fish quickly determines that it's no longer connected.

Fish knows the likely source of the problem, too: construction that's going on downstairs.

"I figured that the coax had been cut," fish says. "I told her that I would get Wally, whose job it was, to take a look at it.

"She fixed me with an icy stare and just said, 'Fix it!'"

"So much for job descriptions."

