Shark Tank: Some things you just can't teach

The interview for a job in the IT department of a large health insurance company is going well for the IT pilot fish.

He's familiar with the software the company uses and chats knowledgeably with systems staff.

On the other side of the house, "the business analysts seem pleased with my ability to discuss health insurance issues," says fish.

So his confidence is high as he's led back to the decision-maker. "Well, everyone I've talked to has had positive remarks to make about you," she beams.

Then, almost as an afterthought, says fish, she asks, "Now, what's your degree in?"

Fish's confidence level begins to ebb. "I don't have a bachelor's degree," he says, "just an associate's."

But, given his experience and the warm reception he's gotten throughout the rest of the interview, he figures "this shouldn't be too large a negative."

Wrong.

"All professional employees here must have a degree, no matter in what," manager says sternly. "We're not flexible at all on that."

"Then," says fish, "with no hint of recognition of the irony in her statement, she adds, 'We think it makes people more open-minded.'"