Shark Tank: Maybe the boss needs a PERMANENT vacation, eh?

This pilot fish is taking university-level IT courses, and still has a lot to learn. But his IT manager boss is satisfied that fish knows enough to be in charge of the NetWare servers for a month, while the boss takes a long vacation.

The first week, everything goes well -- until 3 p.m. on Friday. Then the main NetWare server crashes, and badly. There's hefty file-system damage, and fish knows the server has to be up and running by Monday morning. So he spends the weekend restoring it.

Fish never does find the cause of the crash. However, he's happy to have survived it and gotten the server running again on his own.

But the following week it happens again. On Friday. At 3 p.m.

This time, rebuilding the main NetWare server doesn't take quite as long, and fish manages to salvage at least some of his weekend. But he's not happy.

The following week it happens again: Friday. 3 p.m. Crash.

This time fish has the routine of recovering the server down to a well-practiced routine. He manages to save most of his weekend. But he's still unable to find the cause of the crashes.

The fourth week, fish has the backup tapes in hand at 3 p.m. on Friday. It crashes. He restores it. But he's still mystified as to why.

The next Monday, the IT manager is finally back. And as the boss makes the rounds of the server room, making adjustments and tweaking settings, he asks if fish had any problems -- whereupon fish describes the crashes and how he had to recover from each of them.

Boss nods, then says, "Oh, and I'd better disable this, too."

What's that? fish asks.

Boss grins. "It's a poorly written program that has a nasty tendency to crash NetWare servers," he says. "I set it to run at 3 p.m. every Friday. I wanted to see how you could manage restoring the system."