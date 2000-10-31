Shark Tank: Making change is hard to do

International finance organization wants to get change management under control and hires a pilot fish to spearhead the effort.

Forward-thinking new exec is fish's boss, but day to day, fish works with old-line senior manager, "who has been at the job for more than 15 years."

Fish designs a new change management plan and submits it to both exec and manager.

Exec "heard my recommendations and wanted more -- he said I wasn't being aggressive enough," says fish.

Manager takes one look and rejects it. In fact, after reviewing six drafts of recommendations, says fish, manager still isn't satisfied and finally says he's "washing his hands of my plans -- I'm being too aggressive!"

"I'm not sure," suggests the fish, who gave up after three months of this, "but I think the management team lacked a common vision."