Shark Tank: Downgrade required

Pilot fish gets a neat new Microsoft Explorer optical mouse. Plugs it into a laptop's USB port. Installs the software so he can use the side buttons and track wheel and adjust the pointer speed.

Then up pops a message: "Windows 95, 98 or Windows NT 4.0...has not been detected on your system. Check the product box for system requirements." Apparently Windows 2000 Professional wasn't good enough.

An hour and a half with Microsoft tech support finally solved the problem (typing d:setup.exe win2000 did it). "But gosh, it would have been nice to have that in the setup booklet," grumbles the fish.

