Shark Tank: So you think this is funny, eh?

Remember a tale in the Tank a couple weeks ago, about a consulting outfit whose managers dreamed up busy-work for between-assignment consultants? Then last week Sharky heard the managers saw their reflections in the Tank and almost decided to do something to boost morale. Instead, they handed out more busy-work.

This week it's turning ugly. "Morale here is the lowest it's been," says our nervous pilot fish. Here's the play-by-play:

Monday: One fed-up consultant says he's had enough. Never mind the stiff penalty for not finishing his contract. Hands in his resignation. That night about half the crew get Post-It notes telling them they've suddenly got individual meetings the next day.

Tuesday: Resignation accepted, Mr. Outta Here is escorted to the door. In those Post-It-note meetings, the other unassigned consultants are offered the option to leave without finishing their contracts, too.

Wednesday: Rumors fly. Word is the regional general manager has seen the Tank and is "highly upset." And everybody else? "Associates are lining up like rats to pull resumes off the printers (those rats not chained to contracts)," says the pilot fish. "It is overall a bad, bad situation."

Tragic, even. Not for the consultants who are bailing out. The IT labor jam guarantees they'll land fin-side-up.

But the Shark wouldn't want to be an IT director who signed up this consulting outfit. Anybody who plays this Tony Soprano act on the talent won't be keeping the customers' interests at heart, either.