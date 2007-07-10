Shark Tank: ... And proud of it!

It's tornado season, and at this Midwestern office that does lots of in-person customer service that means emergency evacuations are part of the routine, says a pilot fish in the know.

On the other hand, the women who help customers still have their routine. "Whenever they are not at their stations, they are supposed to close their windows before they leave," fish says. "That way, customers do not have access to some of the private and sensitive materials on their desks.

"A few weeks ago when the tornado warning was sounded, the ladies were instructed to close their windows and go to the basement until the warning had expired.

"You guessed it -- one lady closed her windows on her computer, but left her glass window wide open and then retreated to the basement.

"To top it off, after the fact, she told others what she had done. I think I would have wanted to keep this one a secret."

