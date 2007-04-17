The gender gap in computer science has people worried. The percentage of bachelor's degrees in CS granted to women declined about 10% from 1985 to 2003, according to a story in the New York Times.

Why? Some are blaming pre-college preparation and perceptions.

“The nerd factor is huge,” according Dr. Jan Cuny, a computer scientist at the University of Oregon. She told the Times that "when high school girls think of computer scientists they think of geeks, pocket protectors, isolated cubicles and a lifetime of staring into a screen writing computer code."

And yet, here I sit in my isolated cubicle facing a lifetime of staring into a screen writing English sentences. Having spent time writing code & writing sentences, I think someone needs to point out the similarities. Both can be fun, & both can be dreadfully boring.

As for the pre-college prep, Cuny says, “The AP computer course is a disaster.” She said, “It teaches Java programming, which is very appealing to a lot of people, but not to others. It doesn’t teach what you can do with computers.” A lot of people? Define "a lot". Okay, I like Java programming, but I'm not usually in the majority about these things.

Cuny teaches at the University of Oregon where the CIS page says that "Computer Science is a vast source of intellectual challenges, from understanding the fundamental mathematics of computational complexity to designing the next generation of Internet protocols to organizing and distributing vast stores of genomics data."

But the first YEAR of coursework for potential majors in the department includes such exciting topics as "algorithmic problem solving, levels of abstraction, object-oriented design and programming, software organization, analysis of algorithm and data structures." Woohoo. I can't wait to change the world with those levels of abstraction. Fun, fun, fun.

Where's the freshman seminar on the use of robotics in hospitals? the one-laptop per child project? Earth Day initiatives to collect old cell phones? the design of green computing facilities? maybe even something on the next generation of the Internet or the use of genomics data?

Why do high schools have to do what colleges aren't?