Glad to help

Programmer pilot fish at this smallish company has to create specialized applications for some individual users -- and that requires a lot of individual attention.

"I wrote this fairly complex piece of software for one user, with lots of calculations," fish says. "He is regularly in my office with tweaks and changes, so I was not surprised one day when he showed up complaining that something was wrong.

"I tore my attention away from my current project and asked what the problem was.

"He said, 'This number should be the same as that number.' Pause. Looked at his paperwork. 'They are. OK, thanks, bye,' and walked out."

