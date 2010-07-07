July is set to be a month of Android madness. We have the release of Verizon's new Motorola Droid X phone, the countdown to Samsung's Galaxy S line of devices, and the next phase of Google's Android 2.2 upgrade all ahead in the weeks to come.

To celebrate the excitement, we're giving away another free Android phone here at Android Power. We got such a strong response to our initial Motorola Droid giveaway in June that it only seemed right to give everyone one more chance to win.

So once again, up for grabs is a commitment-free Motorola Droid handset courtesy of Verizon Wireless. The Motorola Droid is, by most accounts, the top-selling Android phone within the United States. Even with the numerous phones that have followed in its footsteps, the Droid continues to stand out within Verizon's Android lineup thanks to its slide-out QWERTY keyboard and unmodified Android software. The Droid is also expected to be the next Android phone to see Froyo, possibly before the end of the month.

Plus, like last time, since the phone's already free, you'll be under no obligation to sign a contract in order to start service; you can start and stop as you wish, when you wish.

Win a Free Motorola Droid: How to Enter

Does this Droid have your name on it? Here's all you have to do to enter to win:

1) Follow our new official Android Power Twitter account, @AndroidPower.

2) Retweet this story using the following format:

RT @AndroidPower One more chance: Win a free Motorola Droid from Verizon! http://bit.ly/DroidMe

(You can use this link to have the text automatically copied into Twitter for you.)

You can enter up to once a day until 11:59 p.m. EDT on Monday, July 12. You must be following @AndroidPower and must live within the continental United States to win. If you or anyone within your household has won any other Android Power giveaway within the last year, you're not eligible for this giveaway.

We'll randomly pick a winner next week. Keep your eye on Twitter for the announcement.

Good luck!

UPDATE (7/14/10): Congrats to @baerwb, who won the drawing. We'll have plenty more Android-themed giveaways in the weeks and months to come -- stay tuned.

Author JR Raphael writes the new Android Power blog at Computerworld. You can find him on Facebook: facebook.com/The.JR.Raphael