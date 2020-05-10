Advertisement
Woody on Windows
Microsoft Patch Tuesday is nigh: Pause updates now.
Take a minute right now and make sure you have Windows Update paused. Every month we see problems with patches -- some rare and innocuous, others toxic to a specific subset of Windows users. Step out of the line of fire. It’s easy.
How AI facial recognition works
Using AI to identify people is a powerful tool for individuals, businesses and government organizations. However, privacy advocates and legal experts have called into question the ethics of using artificial intelligence to analyze...
What do we expect from WWDC 2020?
Apple’s online Worldwide Developers Conference begins in 14 days. What can you expect from the show?
The state of cloud computing in 2020
As cloud adoption hits another growth spurt, companies are discovering the power of mixing and matching cloud services into solutions that address almost any business need
3 big SaaS challenges for IT
As enterprises continue the inexorable move from on-premises to cloud applications, make sure your organization meets these three challenges head-on.
Memory-Lane Monday: We prefer the term ‘custom-built’
It has that rough-hewn look.
Office 365: A guide to the updates
Get the latest info on new features, bug fixes, and security updates for Office 365 for Windows as they roll out from Microsoft. Now updated for Version 2005 (Build 12827.20268), released on June 2, 2020.
Windows 10 Insider Previews: A guide to the builds
Get the latest info on new preview builds of Windows 10 as they roll out from Microsoft. Now updated for Insider Preview Build 19640 for the Fast ring, released on June 3, 2020.
Slack moves video and voice calls to AWS
The two companies are striking a closer "multi-year" partnership amid their competition with Microsoft.
Woody on Windows
It's a bumpy road for the Win10 version 2004 rollout
Microsoft’s been testing the “final” version of Win10 May 2020 Update - better known as version 2004 - for almost six months now. The number and nature of extant problems at this late date hits a new low, even by Microsoft’s...
Delays, deals and drastic actions: Microsoft responds to the pandemic
Because it makes Windows and Office, two tech cornerstones of most modern corporations, Microsoft's response to the COVID-19 outbreak matters a lot. Here's a rundown of what's changed.
COVID-related U.S. IT job losses have stopped: report
But don’t expect hiring to pick up for several more months.
Windows 10: A guide to the updates
Here's what you need to know about each update to the current version of Windows 10 as it's released from Microsoft. Now updated for Windows 10 version 2004, released May 27, 2020.
How to go incognito in Chrome, Edge, Firefox and Safari
While 'incognito' mode in any of the big four web browsers offers a measure of privacy, it doesn't completely hide your tracks online. Here's how the feature works, and how to use it.
Tech event calendar 2020: Upcoming shows, conferences and IT expos
Our sortable chart offers information, dates and locations for a variety of IT-focused events coming up over the next year.
