IT In-Depth
Android Intelligence
The Microsoft-Android transformation is about to affect us all
Blink and you might miss it, but Microsoft is little by little reshaping Google's mobile ecosystem for the better — and all signs suggest it's only getting started.
Apple Holic
Apple, the iPhone 11, CBRS and the enterprise
Apple's iPhone 11 supports Citizens Broadband Radio Services (CBRS). What is this and what can it do for your enterprise?
Shark Tank
Always ask the obvious first.
There’s no such thing as a dumb question, right?
Biggest technology acquisitions 2020
We round up the biggest technology industry mergers and acquisitions of the year so far
Apple Holic
Apple already ships Macs with Apple Silicon
And no, it’s not the Developer Transition Kit the company began passing out after WWDC.
Woody on Windows
It's Patch Tuesday; make sure you pause Windows Updates
Every month we see the same pattern: Microsoft releases a ton of patches, some of them go kablooey, the Chicken Littles cry that you need patch everything right now -- and there are no immediate security problems. Break the habit....
Shark Tank
Memory-Lane Monday: Harder_than_it_looks, apparently
I’m an engineer, not a typist!
6 best practices for business data visualization
Like any technology, data visualization tools can be used poorly. We share expert tips for getting the most value out of data visualizations in business.
Today in Tech
Powered by Apple silicon, what will future Macs look like?
The Mac is getting a major update in Apple’s own processors. But, what about changes to future Macs that aren’t just about ditching Intel chips? From touch to speed to Thunderbolt, Macworld’s Michael Simon and Computerworld’s Ken...
Windows Into The Future
Amid the new COVID-19 ‘normal,’ the laptop and smartphone need to merge
Smartphones and laptops may be good at what they do, but combining some of their features would be more helpful for remote employees stuck at home.
White Paper
White Paper
Tech event calendar 2020: Upcoming shows, conferences and IT expos
Our sortable chart offers information, dates and locations for a variety of IT-focused events coming up over the next year.
Apple Holic
Apple's big notebook opportunity knocks
The move to Apple Silicon means Macs now offer an exciting enterprise story as remote working becomes normalized.
How to filter Outlook emails on all your devices
Mail rules filter incoming messages to keep your inbox clean — and one type called server-side rules can filter some emails no matter what email client or device you are using.
Shark Tank
Flashback Friday: You’re dragging us down
We prefer data that tells us what we want to hear.
Essential SharePoint
There's new and updated planning resources for modern intranets in Microsoft 365
Here's useful guidance and best practices to help you get started with a new intranet project and helpful advice about moving from classic to modern SharePoint.
