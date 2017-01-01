2017 IT Salaries

Source: Computerworld's IT Salary Survey 2017
Senior IT Management | Middle IT Management | IT Staff Positions

Senior IT Management

JOB TITLE BASE SALARY BONUS TOTAL COMPENSATION % CHANGE FROM 2016
Chief digital officer $169,333 $62,500 $231,833 7.9%
Chief information officer $151,313 $27,805 $179,118 3.7%
Chief security officer $150,929 $22,379 $173,308 6.4%
Chief technology officer $120,484 $7,797 $128,281 1.5%
Director of IT $115,563 $11,685 $127,248 2.1%
Director/vice president of systems development $143,294 $19,827 $163,121 3.7%
Internet technology architect/strategist $133,341 $22,467 $155,808 2.6%
Vice president of IT $155,915 $24,568 $180,483 3.2%

Middle IT Management

JOB TITLE BASE SALARY BONUS TOTAL COMPENSATION % CHANGE FROM 2016
Application development manager $118,643 $6,756 $125,399 2.4%
Communications manager $86,225 $6,333 $92,558 5.5%
Computer operations manager $95,583 $5,542 $101,125 1.9%
Database manager $105,968 $9,667 $115,635 5.8%
Data warehousing manager $110,114 $3,189 $113,303 1.8%
Help desk/technical support manager $75,122 $2,120 $77,242 2.7%
Information security manager $112,864 $6,211 $119,075 2.4%
IT manager $93,497 $5,556 $99,053 2.7%
Network manager $93,740 $6,402 $100,142 1.9%
Product manager $118,335 $8,215 $126,550 5.1%
Project manager $104,505 $5,746 $110,251 0.8%

IT Staff Positions

JOB TITLE BASE SALARY BONUS TOTAL COMPENSATION % CHANGE FROM 2016
Application developer $93,366 $3,769 $97,135 -1.1%
Business analyst $87,569 $5,424 $92,993 3.9%
Business intelligence analyst $90,586 $3,213 $93,799 1.4%
Cloud specialist $105,286 $12,429 $117,715 3.7%
Database administrator $100,587 $4,273 $104,860 2.9%
Database analyst $81,239 $2,437 $83,676 1.5%
Database architect $123,533 $11,207 $134,740 1.3%
Database developer/modeler $90,668 $8,567 $99,235 2.5%
Data scientist $114,833 $15,833 $130,666 4.4%
Enterprise architect $123,867 $9,964 $133,831 2.9%
Help desk/technical support specialist $50,275 $1,194 $51,469 5.1%
Information security specialist $96,383 $3,649 $100,032 2.6%
Network administrator $70,242 $1,560 $71,802 3.1%
Network architect $113,713 $8,687 $122,400 5.8%
Network engineer $90,508 $5,048 $95,556 3.3%
Programmer/analyst $86,243 $3,611 $89,854 3.1%
Project leader $95,925 $5,349 $101,274 3.5%
Quality assurance specialist $76,102 $2,686 $78,788 1.1%
Senior systems analyst $94,657 $4,394 $99,051 2.5%
Software developer $90,955 $5,233 $96,188 3.2%
Software engineer $103,456 $4,603 $108,059 4.5%
Storage administrator $94,784 $9,222 $104,006 3%
Storage architect/engineer $106,344 $4,209 $110,553 4.2%
Systems administrator $73,460 $2,093 $75,553 4.5%
Systems analyst $72,874 $1,898 $74,772 2.3%
Systems architect $109,934 $7,255 $117,189 3.8%
Systems programmer $106,899 $4,248 $111,147 2.1%
Technical trainer $73,750 $4,625 $78,375 -1.4%
Technician $52,961 $653 $53,614 1.7%
Technology/business systems analyst $79,596 $4,569 $84,165 3.9%
Web developer $72,113 $4,333 $76,446 6.7%