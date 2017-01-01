Source: Computerworld's IT Salary Survey 2017
Senior IT Management
|Chief digital officer
|$169,333
|$62,500
|$231,833
|7.9%
|Chief information officer
|$151,313
|$27,805
|$179,118
|3.7%
|Chief security officer
|$150,929
|$22,379
|$173,308
|6.4%
|Chief technology officer
|$120,484
|$7,797
|$128,281
|1.5%
|Director of IT
|$115,563
|$11,685
|$127,248
|2.1%
|Director/vice president of systems development
|$143,294
|$19,827
|$163,121
|3.7%
|Internet technology architect/strategist
|$133,341
|$22,467
|$155,808
|2.6%
|Vice president of IT
|$155,915
|$24,568
|$180,483
|3.2%
Middle IT Management
|Application development manager
|$118,643
|$6,756
|$125,399
|2.4%
|Communications manager
|$86,225
|$6,333
|$92,558
|5.5%
|Computer operations manager
|$95,583
|$5,542
|$101,125
|1.9%
|Database manager
|$105,968
|$9,667
|$115,635
|5.8%
|Data warehousing manager
|$110,114
|$3,189
|$113,303
|1.8%
|Help desk/technical support manager
|$75,122
|$2,120
|$77,242
|2.7%
|Information security manager
|$112,864
|$6,211
|$119,075
|2.4%
|IT manager
|$93,497
|$5,556
|$99,053
|2.7%
|Network manager
|$93,740
|$6,402
|$100,142
|1.9%
|Product manager
|$118,335
|$8,215
|$126,550
|5.1%
|Project manager
|$104,505
|$5,746
|$110,251
|0.8%
IT Staff Positions
|Application developer
|$93,366
|$3,769
|$97,135
|-1.1%
|Business analyst
|$87,569
|$5,424
|$92,993
|3.9%
|Business intelligence analyst
|$90,586
|$3,213
|$93,799
|1.4%
|Cloud specialist
|$105,286
|$12,429
|$117,715
|3.7%
|Database administrator
|$100,587
|$4,273
|$104,860
|2.9%
|Database analyst
|$81,239
|$2,437
|$83,676
|1.5%
|Database architect
|$123,533
|$11,207
|$134,740
|1.3%
|Database developer/modeler
|$90,668
|$8,567
|$99,235
|2.5%
|Data scientist
|$114,833
|$15,833
|$130,666
|4.4%
|Enterprise architect
|$123,867
|$9,964
|$133,831
|2.9%
|Help desk/technical support specialist
|$50,275
|$1,194
|$51,469
|5.1%
|Information security specialist
|$96,383
|$3,649
|$100,032
|2.6%
|Network administrator
|$70,242
|$1,560
|$71,802
|3.1%
|Network architect
|$113,713
|$8,687
|$122,400
|5.8%
|Network engineer
|$90,508
|$5,048
|$95,556
|3.3%
|Programmer/analyst
|$86,243
|$3,611
|$89,854
|3.1%
|Project leader
|$95,925
|$5,349
|$101,274
|3.5%
|Quality assurance specialist
|$76,102
|$2,686
|$78,788
|1.1%
|Senior systems analyst
|$94,657
|$4,394
|$99,051
|2.5%
|Software developer
|$90,955
|$5,233
|$96,188
|3.2%
|Software engineer
|$103,456
|$4,603
|$108,059
|4.5%
|Storage administrator
|$94,784
|$9,222
|$104,006
|3%
|Storage architect/engineer
|$106,344
|$4,209
|$110,553
|4.2%
|Systems administrator
|$73,460
|$2,093
|$75,553
|4.5%
|Systems analyst
|$72,874
|$1,898
|$74,772
|2.3%
|Systems architect
|$109,934
|$7,255
|$117,189
|3.8%
|Systems programmer
|$106,899
|$4,248
|$111,147
|2.1%
|Technical trainer
|$73,750
|$4,625
|$78,375
|-1.4%
|Technician
|$52,961
|$653
|$53,614
|1.7%
|Technology/business systems analyst
|$79,596
|$4,569
|$84,165
|3.9%
|Web developer
|$72,113
|$4,333
|$76,446
|6.7%