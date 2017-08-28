'You' is the new 'Not-you'

This medical practice rolls out a new system, and when it's done everyone has the same randomly generated temporary password, reports a pilot fish on the scene.

"I sent an email to all staff, reminding them to change their password from the temporary one that was assigned by the vendor," fish says. "I included simple, step-by-step instructions -- and I ended my email with 'Do it now, before you forget.'

"Knowing that some wouldn't do it, I sent a follow-up a few days later, with the following modifications:

Subject: Change Your Password -- YES, this means you

If you have already changed your password, thank you. You may close this now.

If you have any questions about this, call or message me.

"The following week, a user was having trouble logging in because her password didn't work. I learned later that she was using her operating-system password, not the application password.

"But on a hunch, I had her try the temporary password that she was supposed to have changed -- and it worked.

"As I walked her through the process, we discussed my emails regarding changing her password.

"That was when she told me, 'I didn't think it applied to me because you sent it to everyone, not just me!'"

