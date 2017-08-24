Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

57% off Rockbirds 6-Pack LED Mini Super Bright 3 Mode Tactical Flashlights - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

led flashlight
Amazon

This mini LED tactical flashlight has 3 modes, an adjustable/zoomable beam, and is both rugged as well as water resistant. Its bright, long-lasting light operates on just a single AA battery. The list price on a pack of 6 has been reduced 57% to just $19.99, so for just $3.33/torch you'll have a light tucked away in every room, every car, every backpack, or anywhere else this might come in handy. The flashlight averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 1,200 reviewers on Amazon (see recent reviews here). See this deal now.

This story, "57% off Rockbirds 6-Pack LED Mini Super Bright 3 Mode Tactical Flashlights - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Rockbirds LED Flashlight, Mini Super Bright 3 Mode Tactical Flashlight, Best Tools for Hiking, Hunting, Fishing and Camping (6 Pack)

    $19.99 MSRP $46.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Computerworld's IT Salary Survey 2017 results
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon