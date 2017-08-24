10 Google Docs tips you should know

One of the great benefits of Google Docs is that multiple people can access the same document from wherever they can get it online. However, without good version control this is a recipe for trouble. Fortunately, Google has paid attention to this potential issue. You can make a comment on your document and tag a colleague to make sure they see it. They'll receive an email notification, and can respond from their email browser. Go to Insert > Comment, put in a "+" symbol, type the email address and add your comment. (To stop email notifications, open a doc, click the comments drop-down menu at the upper right of the screen, and select notification settings.)