This one's definitely low-powered

Pilot fish is having a problem with cable-company-provided webmail, and it seems like the logical thing to do is to contact the company through its online chat system.

"I did this while at work so I could multitask on other activities, as I figured this would take a while," says fish.

"I explained that the email search box doesn't work very often -- I enter a word to search, wait for the drop down list of whether it's the sender, subject or email text and then wait...and wait...and wait..and nothing happens."

On the other end of the chat, "Gavin" asks some of the same questions several times, but after five minutes tells fish, "I will go ahead and fix this issue for you."

Two minutes later: "I would request you to use another browser and surf for the website and check the email."

Fish: Which browser do you suggest? Which browsers are officially supported?

Gavin: "The browser which you have on your phone or the laptop."

Fish: I am getting a Failure of Web Server bridge error message that states, "No backend server available for connection: timed out after 10 seconds or idempotent set to OFF or method not idempotent" when I'm trying to login using IE.

Gavin: "Have you recently cleared cache and cookies on your browser?"

And so it goes for almost an hour, as fish delivers technical details and Gavin keeps suggesting the usual scripted fixes.

Reports fish, "He finally told me, 'OK, it seems the internet is working slow. In this case I will have to escalate this to our higher fix department.'

"I've been searching for help from a higher power for a long time. I guess I've been searching in the wrong place. I should have contacted the cable company's Higher Fix department a long time ago."

